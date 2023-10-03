Affordable housing shortage complicates efforts to relocate Birdville public housing residents

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - R.V. Taylor Plaza was a much different place when Felicia Williams moved in 25 years ago.

Back then, Williams told FOX10 news, it was a crowded neighborhood.

“But now being empty like this, it’s kind of spooky,” she said.

Most of the houses on her street are boarded up and abandoned.

“It is more like a ghost town,” Williams added.

Still, she said she has enjoyed her time in the public housing development and his reluctant to move. But soon, she must. The Mobile Housing Authority has been working to relocate the remaining residents at R.V. Taylor and adjacent Thomas James Place before selling nearly 300 acres to the Mobile Airport Authority. The Housing Authority would retain 37 acres and renovate 193 homes.

The relocations have been a slow process. For months, some public housing residents in the Birdville community have complained that they cannot find affordable housing in the private market even with federal vouchers.

Data from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development back that up. The fair market rent in Mobile County for two-bedroom units is $890 a month, up 31 percent since 2019, according to HUD. For three-bedroom units, it was up 29 percent, to $1,094.

Michael Piece, the executive director of the Housing Authority, acknowledged that a lack of affordable housing is a challenge – in Mobile and throughout the country. He said about 135 families remain, roughly evenly split, out of a high-water mark of 2,600 to 2,700.

Meanwhile, inspections by the Department of Housing and Urban Development show that the physical conditions of the buildings at R.V. Taylor and Thomas James Place have deteriorated just since 2018.

HUD’s most recent evaluation under the Real Estate Assessment Center show scores for R.V. Taylor fell from 67 to 57, and from 52 to 40 in Thomas James Place. Anything under a 70 is considered not passing. The Mobile Housing Authority has a date later this month in Mobile Municipal Court to resolve citations issued by the city for code violations at R.V. Taylor.

Pierce told Mobile City Council members at a committee meeting Tuesday that HUD has not wanted to spend money on upkeep since the homes in both developments are slated to be demolished.

Tuesday’s meeting featured several testy exchanges between Pierce and District 2 Councilman William Carroll over a perceived lack of communication on both sides. Carroll said council members have fielded complaints from public housing residents concerned about substandard conditions.

“They’re jumping on us,” he said. “So, I mean, what are you guys doing to meet these concerns of the residents that live within the system?”

Carroll also suggested that some residents are confused about what will happen to them in the future.

Pierce responded that the Housing Authority has explained the process many times.

“There are some individuals that don’t want to accept what is happening,” he said.

Piece told reporters after the meeting that his agency hopes to complete the transition by the end of the year. But he said no one will be put on the street as long as they are cooperative with efforts to finding new housing.

“They (should) have no fear of being, you know, evicted or anything like that,” he said. “So that is not a possibility for anyone that’s in compliance.”

Williams, the R.V. Taylor resident, said it is hard to find affordable options. She said she has looked at places in Theodore and Tillman’s Corner.

“I rode out there and did applications,” she said. “It’s full, and they got a bunch of applications. So I just have to wait and hopefully they call me.”

Allenia Winston said her grandchild attends Williamson High School. She said she wants to stay close.

“I don’t want to move way out (to) west Mobile,” she said. “‘Cause I’m used to this area. So everything up in this area is either not Section 8; they’re not taking Section 8, or you can’t afford to stay.”

