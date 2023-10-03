Advertise With Us
Bay Area Brunch Fest happening this weekend

By Jennifer Lambers
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Head on down to Cathedral Square this Saturday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and sample brunch items from Mobile Bay area restaurants & caterers including Big Bad Breakfast, Brick & Spoon, PJs Coffee, Ruby Slipper, Renaissance Riverview Plaza Hotel, Bistro St. Emanuel, Hall’s Sausage, Dropout Bakery & Co., Stevie’s Kitchen, and more. Brunch beverages including Bloody Marys, mimosas, and coffee will be available for purchase during the event.

Listen to live music and play lawn games on the Cathedral Square green. Bring a blanket and hang out for the sounds of local favorite Symone French & the Trouille Troupe plus DJ Sham.

V﻿IB (Very Important Bruncher) Tickets include entrance to the private VIB area with seating, private bar, private restaurants, private caterer, and 1 drink included. VIB tickets are $75 in advance and $85 at the door. Limited to the first 100 people!

General Admission tickets include entry to the event to sample from local restaurants cooking up their best brunch offering, live music, games, and a day of fun. Bloody Marys and Mimosas will be available for purchase as well as coffee, sodas, and water. GA tickets are $20 in advance and $30 at the gate.

FOX10′s Chelsey Sayasane and iHeartMedia’s Shelby Mitchell will be the emcees for this fun event! You don’t want to miss out!

This event helps to support Lifelines Counseling Services. You can purchase tickets here.

T﻿his event is 21+ only. No strollers, no kids, and no pets. Please bring a valid form of ID for entry. No outside food or beverages are allowed. Please drink responsibly.

