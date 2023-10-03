Advertise With Us
Bill filed to rename highway after Jimmy Buffett

FILE - Jimmy Buffett performs at his sister's restaurant in Gulf Shores, Ala., on June 30,...
FILE - Jimmy Buffett performs at his sister's restaurant in Gulf Shores, Ala., on June 30, 2010. “Margaritaville” singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett has died at age 76. A statement on Buffett's official website and social media pages says the singer died Friday, Sept. 1, 2023 “surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs”. (AP Photo/Dave Martin, File)(Dave Martin | AP)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
(CNN) - A bill has been filed to rename a Florida highway after the late Jimmy Buffett.

Florida state representative Chuck Clemons filed the bill on Friday.

It aims to rename State Road A1A, which is a major coastal highway that runs from Key West in the Florida Keys all the way up to Georgia.

If passed, parts of the highway would be renamed to Jimmy Buffett Memorial Highway in specific counties.

The beloved “Margaritaville” singer died a month ago from a rare type of skin cancer. He was 76.

The name change would not happen anytime soon.

The 2024 Florida legislative session does not begin until January.

