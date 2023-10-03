Biloxi PD cracking down on reckless driving after deadly wreck during Cruisin’ the Coast

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Biloxi Police Department says it’s cracking down even more on reckless driving after a woman was killed in a deadly wreck in Edgewater Mall’s parking lot Monday during Cruisin’ the Coast.

Police are already looking at setting up barricades and the command center earlier for next year’s event. That’s because cruisers and spectators began arriving up to a week before the event this year.

Chuck Gibson and his wife are from Columbia, Mississippi and they’ve been coming to Cruisin’ the Coast for the past 20 years.

Chuck Gibson said he was shocked after hearing of the woman’s death at the hands of a reckless driver.

“Total disregard for safety,” Gibson said. “People get reckless driving sometimes. They need to try to control it. People get hurt.”

Gibson said he’s never seen anything like this in his 20 years coming to Cruisin’ the Coast. That’s why he said he’s concerned for his safety and wants to see more police action.

“Maybe they need to patrol up in the shopping centers where they’re doing that at,” he said.

Biloxi Police Captain Grandver Everett said they are anticipating up to 65 other officers and deputies from other agencies to help keep everyone safe.

“We’re going to have them definitely enforcing things along the lines of careless driving,” Everett said.

Everett said people attending Cruisin’ the Coast should do their part in staying safe by being responsible and obeying authority.

“We just ask people to come down and be courteous be cautious. Just to be extremely safe,” he said. “People want to come here and look at cars and that’s what we want it to be. We don’t need any of the excess stuff, the recklessness. We’d just much rather not deal with it.”

