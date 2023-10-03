Classic cars and live entertainment come to Mississippi for the 27th annual Cruisin’ the Coast

GULFPORT, Ms. (WALA) - What a beautiful day for a drive! And what better place to do it than the 27th annual Cruisin’ the Coast.

People come from all over the country to celebrate these beautiful classic vehicles.

“This is our third time coming and it’s grown every year. This year it’s just off the charts. They’re expecting 13 to 15 thousand,” Doug Snyder said.

And for the owners of these cars, it’s a great feeling as well.

“Well, it’s a 1955 Chevrolet. It’s a 210. I’m blessed. I’ve got a wonderful wife. She bought this for me. We’ve been playing with it. It’s been all over the United States. We travel with it. We’re fortunate enough to have an RV that we haul it around. It’s a little hot rod. An old muscle car,” Julius Whitley said.

For Mobile native Anthony Richardson this is a tradition. He’s been to every Cruisin’ the Coast with his own vehicle.

“We like to come here and be able to sit down and watch the cars go by,” Richardson said.

But if you’re on the fence about whether or not to make the trip, there’s this message.

“Come early because it’s crowded this year. It’s the most crowded I’ve ever seen,” Richardson said.

“Come see thousands of cars, and great people, and great food. That’s the best part about this area,” Snyder said.

There are activities in cities and towns across the gulf coast from Moss Point to Gulfport. This is just day three. You’ll have until Sunday October 8th to head that way to enjoy the fun.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.