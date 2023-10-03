Countdown on for end of storm season

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - As we continue to enjoy this stretch of nice weather – so do folks living on the Gulf Coast – Dauphin Island included.

The barrier island – looking forward to the end of storm season. As we enter October – we are in the middle of two major anniversaries – Hurricane Sally (three years ago September 16th) and Hurricane Michael (five years ago October 10th). Storm season officially ends November 30th.

The “Sunset Capital of Alabama” was certainly living up to its name Monday -- putting on quite the show.

“I never got out of my chair – I just threw the kite up,” explained Mike Powell.

Taking advantage of the wind – Mike & Anne Powell – made the short drive from Mobile.

“We love to fly kites – and it’s the perfect day for it,” exclaimed Anne.

The slightly cooler weather also something to brag about for out of towners – visiting Dauphin Island for the first time. Morgan Donnelly, 11, on fall break from Georgia.

“Lee: What about the weather today at the beach? – Morgan: It’s very nice – it was a little windy. Lee: Has it been a good fall break so far? – Morgan: Yeah a couple of days in and it’s been fun!”

“It’s nice look at it – it’s real nice. That’s a lot of water right there – a lot of water. I’m from the Rockies – I’m from Denver – a whole lot different than being on the beach,” said Ryan Weinstein, in town for work.

In town for work – Heath Eskridge has watched countless storms play out on TV – and even seen first hand the destruction left behind.

“I was down here after Katrina helping out and seen a lot of the damage. Crazy to see anything in person versus on TV,” said Heath Eskridge, from Kentucky.

Locals are now counting down the days for when this storm season is behind us.

“We’re really lucky right now and hopefully it will stay that way through the end of the season. Not just for us but for everybody across the Gulf Coast and the whole U.S. But boy our weather here has been beautiful,” said Anne.

