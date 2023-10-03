Advertise With Us
Doing Good: The Little Tree Project

By Jennifer Lambers
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Modern-day slavery is happening in our backyard, and this harsh reality of exploitation exists in our neighborhoods. Modern-day slavery involves the use of force, fraud, or coercion to obtain some type of labor or commercial sex act. To address, and help, this problem happening right here on the Gulf Coast, The Little Tree Project was formed. Along with the Kind Cafe, they set forth to raise awareness about human trafficking and how it affects our community. But now, they are striving forward to directly help those trying to get back on their feet.

The Little Tree Project will be hosting a Shop for a Survivor Resale Event this Friday at Art Walk Friday in Downtown Fairhope. The Shop for a Survivor event held in the Fairhope Civic Center will feature the resale of clothing donated by generous local citizens and businesses. The gathering will provide an opportunity for the Little Tree Project to share about the local issue of human trafficking to spread awareness and raise funds for the organization’s prevention and aftercare programs.

The event will also provide an opportunity to start the conversation of the continuous need of the community’s donations of clothing and other in-kind items. The environment will be relaxed and inviting where light, fall-themed refreshments will be provided by Kind Cafe to the event attendees as they explore and purchase clothing.

They will have second-hand clothing from great brands like J-Crew, Carly Jean Los Angeles, Zara, and more at prices as low as $3! In addition to their clothing resale, they will also have Little Tree Project merch available for purchase, and several of your favorite local vendors including The Threaded Oyster, The Quirky Mac, Better Together Laser Artistry, and more!

Event Details:

Shop for Survivors Resale Event

Friday October 6th, 2023

2 PM - 8 PM

Fairhope Civic Center

