The Edgar Allan Poe Experience in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Edgar Allan Poe Experience is coming to Mobile, AL to the iconic Historic Oakleigh House October 5-31. This is an immersive, world-class, theatrical haunting experience, starring national talent, that is on track to be SOLD-OUT before opening.

Venture IF YOU DARE into the mind of the grandfather of the thriller: Edgar Allan Poe as he is admitted into the hospital asylum for his final days. As the doctors and nurses try to subdue Edgar, he sees them transformed before his very eyes into his most iconic characters. You too will experience a maddening visit from The Raven in the night and hear the harrowing story of the Tell-Tale heart, become a witness to The Fall of the House of Usher and attend a haunted dinner party hosted by a most mysterious Red Masked Man... are you a guest at Edgar’s final soiree or are you a fellow patient in the asylum?

Director and producer (And Alabama Native) Brian Clowdus says, “What an honor it is to come back to my home state and produce this epic experience. Having traveled and produced nationally, there is nothing more thrilling than returning to Alabama to bring The Edgar Allan Poe Experience to life! Mobile is such a beautiful and vibrant city. I am in love with the town’s history, architecture and incredible residents. When I stepped foot into The Oakleigh House, my jaw was on the floor. I am so excited for residents and visitors to see this beautiful home brought to life with this world class experience. Each room will be transformed into of the one most iconic stories from Poe as the audience follows him through the last hour of his life confronting each character. Be prepared to be chilled to the bone as you journey through the house… enjoy music in the lounge with Poe, dance with The Raven in the study or attend a dinner party in the dining room with the Mysterious masked man. But don’t get lost in the mind of Poe… I hear it’s crazy when you do! This is going to be THE Mobile Halloween Event!”

Taylor Voltz, Director of Historic Mobile Preservation Society says: “The Historic Mobile Preservation Society is very excited to host The Edgar Allan Poe Experience here at Historic Oakleigh. Our mission is to serve Mobile County by advocating for the preservation of its historic resources, promoting heritage tourism, and providing educational opportunities that explore its rich history. We can’t imagine a better partnership and way to bring in new guests to our home and for previous guests to see our space transformed with something new and terrifying. We can’t wait to share Poe’s strange connection to Mobile, Alabama. Tickets are selling fast. Run while they still remain!”

Brian Clowdus Presents:

The Edgar Allan Poe Experience ALABAMA Oct 5-31 Thurs - Sat: 7pm & 9pm, Sun: 7pm

Historic Oakleigh House 300 Oakleigh Pl, Mobile, AL 36604

*Early Bird Special until Sept 1* VIP $79 Thursday - Adult $34, Youth $24 Friday/Saturday - Adult $44, Youth $34 Sunday - Adult $29, Youth $19

*VIP Ticket includes a private haunted cocktail party experience with music and scares inside the mansion 30 min prior to the show (LIMITED CAPACITY)

*General admission is show only*

*15% off discount for military and first responders. Use Code: ThankYou15

-Youth Tickets are 12 and under. General Admission 13 and up.

-The experience will be on your feet, walking with the actors through the different locations. It will be a 1 hour event.

-Family friendly immersive experience with music.

TICKETS AT: BrianClowdus.com

