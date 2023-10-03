Advertise With Us
Favre expected to be deposed in welfare fraud investigation, according to court documents

Throughout the course of the investigation, Favre has denied any wrongdoing in the case and has not been charged with a crime.(Rogelio V. Solis | AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A new chapter arrives in an ongoing civil lawsuit saga in Mississippi, as Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre is expected to give a deposition in the TANF welfare fraud investigation.

On Monday, attorneys for the Mississippi Department of Human Services filed a notice to the Hinds County Circuit Court, that Favre has been called for a deposition.

The deposition is scheduled to begin on Thursday, Oct. 26, at 9 a.m., at Hotel Indigo in Hattiesburg.

Back in 2022, MDHS filed a civil lawsuit against 38 individuals and businesses, with Favre as one of the names listed in the suit.

Favre is accused of helping to fund the construction of the University of Southern Mississippi’s new volleyball stadium, through an agreement with the USM Athletic Foundation. At that time, Favre’s daughter was a member of the university’s volleyball team.

State amends TANF case against USM, Favre

Throughout the course of the investigation, Favre has denied any wrongdoing in the case and has not been charged with a crime.

In November 2022, Favre asked to be removed from the lawsuit, with his attorney arguing that he’s falsely been tied to the scandal.

Along with Favre being called to depose, former USM President, Dr. Rodney Bennett has also been called for a deposition in the investigation, according to a court document filed on Sept. 6.

Bennett, who stepped down as USM President on June 30, recently accepted a position at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln as chancellor.

MDHS requested that Bennett turn over all communications in relation to the building of the volleyball stadium.

Bennett is scheduled to give his deposition in the office of Cline Williams Wright Johnson & Oldfather, L.L.P., in Lincoln, Neb., on Tuesday, Oct. 31 at 9 a.m.

