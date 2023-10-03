Grand opening set Wednesday for exhibit highlighting former Davis Avenue

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Former FOX10 news anchor Renee Dials stopped by our studios and spoke with Lenise Ligon about “Remembering the Avenue,” a project Dials has been working on for quite some time.

The exhibit highlights the legacy of Davis Avenue, which was once a hub of the African-American community and is now known as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue. The exhibit’s grand opening will be Wednesday, Oct. 4, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Historical Avenue Cultural Center, 564 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave.

