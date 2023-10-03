Greene & Phillips: Why to not handle a car wreck claim yourself

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - If you’ve been in a car wreck recently, you know how frustrating it can be to work with the insurance company to ensure you are appropriately compensated. David Greene from Greene & Phillips Injury Lawyers is here to provide some tips on how to level the playing field.

First off, why are these insurance company interactions such an ordeal?

- Insurance companies make money by keeping premiums as high as they can and payouts as low as possible.

- Adjusters are trained to get you to say things that may hurt your case.

If an insurance company reaches out offering a check, should that raise a red flag?

- That check is nearly always going to be a fraction of what you are actually owed

- We have clients all the time who receive settlements that are many multiples of the insurance companies first offer.

- Insurance research: 3 ½ times more money

Could you share some actions a lawyer might take on behalf of a client, that they might not consider doing independently?

- Check for multiple parties at fault

- Find the amount of insurance coverage

- Check for hospital liens or health insurance that need to be repaid, and can possibly be negotiated.

- Check for policy limits

- Investigate the wreck, find witnesses and cameras

Contacting a lawyer can seem daunting. How can someone reach out to a lawyer at Greene and Phillips?

Call or text us, let us know your story, and we’ll give you an on-the-spot assessment.

Have a free consultation with one of our lawyers. It can be in person or virtual, and usually takes 30 minutes or less.

Focus on getting better. We handle everything else, the investigation, the bills, the negotiations.

There’s no fee unless we get money for you so there’s really no reason not to see if we can help. It can cost a lot if you don’t call.

