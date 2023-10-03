Advertise With Us
Hire One

Greene & Phillips: Why to not handle a car wreck claim yourself

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - If you’ve been in a car wreck recently, you know how frustrating it can be to work with the insurance company to ensure you are appropriately compensated. David Greene from Greene & Phillips Injury Lawyers is here to provide some tips on how to level the playing field.

First off, why are these insurance company interactions such an ordeal?

- Insurance companies make money by keeping premiums as high as they can and payouts as low as possible.

- Adjusters are trained to get you to say things that may hurt your case.

If an insurance company reaches out offering a check, should that raise a red flag?

- That check is nearly always going to be a fraction of what you are actually owed

- We have clients all the time who receive settlements that are many multiples of the insurance companies first offer.

- Insurance research: 3 ½ times more money

Could you share some actions a lawyer might take on behalf of a client, that they might not consider doing independently?

- Check for multiple parties at fault

- Find the amount of insurance coverage

- Check for hospital liens or health insurance that need to be repaid, and can possibly be negotiated.

- Check for policy limits

- Investigate the wreck, find witnesses and cameras

Contacting a lawyer can seem daunting. How can someone reach out to a lawyer at Greene and Phillips?

  • Call or text us, let us know your story, and we’ll give you an on-the-spot assessment.
  • Have a free consultation with one of our lawyers. It can be in person or virtual, and usually takes 30 minutes or less.
  • Focus on getting better. We handle everything else, the investigation, the bills, the negotiations.

There’s no fee unless we get money for you so there’s really no reason not to see if we can help. It can cost a lot if you don’t call.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

33 people arrested 5 guns recovered 10 search warrants executed
Over 30 people arrested in MPD’s Operation Camp Cleanup
Authorities say a woman and two children were found dead Thursday at a home in Semmes.
Authorities investigating apparent triple deaths in Semmes; 2 children among the dead
Court documents reveal chilling, disturbing details into Semmes triple homicide
Court documents reveal chilling, disturbing details into Semmes triple deaths
Gabriel Felio
UPDATE: MPD locates missing 6-year-old
3 students arrested at Baker High School
3 students arrested at Baker High School

Latest News

The Edgar Allan Poe Experience in Mobile
The Edgar Allan Poe Experience in Mobile
Haunted Tours with Bienville Bites Food Tour
Haunted Tours with Bienville Bites Food Tour
Greene & Phillips: Why to not handle a car wreck claim yourself
Greene & Phillips: Why to not handle a car wreck claim yourself
South Bay Nightmare Haunted House
South Bay Nightmare Haunted House