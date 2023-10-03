Haunted Tours with Bienville Bites Food Tour

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Taste your way through the oldest streets in Alabama on our haunted food tours! Join Bienville Bites Food Tour on our haunted food tours throughout the month of October. We have four different types of tours.

Bites and Frights - our most popular tour, its our haunted food tour featuring great restaurants, haunted themed cocktails, and stories along the way where you encounter Mobilians of the past along the way. Ages 21+

Boo Brunch - start your Saturday morning on our Boo Brunch tour. It features delicious brunch stops and dishes while exploring the haunted history of Mobile under the five flags of our history.

Sips and Scares - our Friday afternoon cocktail tour features haunted themed cocktails, light food, and stories of the past featuring Mobile’s haunted history at haunted landmarks such as the Church Street Graveyard and the Boyington Oak.

Trick or Trolley Tour - its our food tour on a trolley! Visit all the haunted landmarks in Downtown Mobile, hear stories of Mobile’s haunted history, enjoy amazing dishes, and haunted cocktails on board a trolley. October 30th and 31st only.

