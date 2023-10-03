Hot and toasty now, but major changes coming

(WALA) - After a hot day we will have a quiet and pleasant evening.

Wednesday morning will start pleasant with temperatures in the mid-60s. We will warm up quickly with highs in the upper 80s in the afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

We will continue to have pleasant mornings and hot afternoons through the rest of the week before a cold front comes on Friday. A few showers are possible with that front on Friday, but rain chances won’t be very high.

The big news will be a true blast of fall air coming in behind that front for next weekend and beyond. We’re talking morning lows in the 50s and highs in the mid to upper 70s. The really good news is that it looks like those temps will hold and we won’t be bouncing back to 90 after that.

Tropics: Phillipe is pulling away from the Caribbean and curving back out to sea in the Atlantic.

