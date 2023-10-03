Advertise With Us
Law Tigers: Case or no case?

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Matt Roden, the attorney for the Law Tigers in Alabama, joined our Shelby Myers to talk about ‘case or no case.’ He is a motorcycle rider himself and helps the riding community get back on their bikes after they have been involved in a motorcycle accident. Matt says, “I am a rider myself and I know what people go through when they have been involved in an accident. What people do not know, is that there are a lot of things that happen during an accident that would possibly turn into a case. I am here to help shed light on scenarios that we have come across that have turned into motorcycle accident cases.”

Learn more in the clip above and on their website.

