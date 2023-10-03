Local mother won’t serve jail time for child abuse charges in death of her son

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A mother accused of child abuse in the death of her eight-year-old son with cerebral palsy won’t serve jail time.

Zedria Rankin agreed to a plea deal in the death of LeBrawn Rankin. While the criminal case is now closed, there is still an active wrongful death lawsuit.

In 2018, LeBrawn was found unresponsive at the apartment where he lived with his mom, Zedria.

LeBrawn was bound to a wheelchair.

In 2021, Zedria was arrested on manslaughter and aggravated child abuse charges.

Authorities said an autopsy determined LeBrawn was dehydrated and malnourished.

A grand jury indictment claimed Zedria failed to feed and care for her son. The indictment even alleged she abused him on more than one occasion.

The Mobile County District Attorney’s office said the evidence wasn’t enough to support those more serious charges.

Zedria took a plea deal on a class “C” felony child abuse case this week.

DA Keith Blackwood said if she completes three years of probation, she won’t serve any jail time.

Blackwood said,” We are prosecutors, we want to get the bad guys, we have to do it in a way that is right, and is just, we don’t manufacture evidence. We don’t make up evidence. And in this case, the evidence pointed to the neglect being done on the part of the defendant. She pled guilty for her part in that and was sentenced. At the end of the day, no matter how you look at it, It’s just a tragic situation.”

The wrongful death lawsuit against Rankin is still active. The attorney representing LeBrawn’s estate in the civil suit said the Department of Human Resources was being sued along with Zedria, but DHR was dismissed after a confidential settlement.

Tommy James, Attorney for LeBrawn Rankin’s Estate said, “LeBrawn’s death was a tragedy that should never have happened and must now serve as a wake-up call to every individual and institution tasked with protecting our children. The system failed LeBrawn at every turn, and we owe it to him — and to every child in the system — to ensure this never happens again. No child should suffer the way LeBrawn did. I am pleased we were able to achieve some semblance of justice for LeBrawn in the wrongful death case against the state.”

n the plea deal, Zedria’s attorney, Rolando Rankin, of no relation said “This has been a long, arduous and painful experience for Zedria and she is thankful to reach some form of closure. She entered into what is called a best interest plea. It is not an admission of guilt, but a plea that is entered into because it is the best available option. Her plea agreement called for a 10 year sentence, but was suspended for 3 year probation period. Her other option was to go forward with a trial and face 99 years. As we hoped, the manslaughter charge was dismissed and the aggravated child abuse charge was reduced. We are appreciative of the prosecution in this case for allowing the evidence and facts to be the controlling factors in negotiating a resolution. Due to this loss, my client’s life will never be the same, but at least she can now try to focus on continuing to heal.”

