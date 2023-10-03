Advertise With Us
Hire One

Man arrested in Gautier I-10 shooting, police say

According to Gautier Police, Ladairrius Quatez Murphy was taken into custody by the Gulfport...
According to Gautier Police, Ladairrius Quatez Murphy was taken into custody by the Gulfport Police Department Monday around 4:30 p.m.(Gautier Police Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A man wanted in connection with an I-10 shooting in Gautier that injured two people September 9 is now under arrest.

Gautier Police have been working the case for the last month, and developed Ladairrius Quatez Murphy as a suspect. Monday afternoon, Gautier investigators called Gulfport Police to say their shooting suspect may be in Gulfport’s jurisdiction. Within an hour of getting that call, Gulfport Police had Murphy in custody.

The 31-year-old was arrested, along with 23-year-old Mykia Dominic Gardner, at a home in Gulfport that investigators say was filled with drugs. A search of the property found: 502.25 grams of marijuana, 123 dosage units of Oxycodone, 11.65 grams of cocaine, 22 grams of methamphetamine, currency, digital scales, multiple firearm magazines, and a firearm.

Gulfport Police charged both Murphy and Gardner with one count of Trafficking Oxycodone, one count of Possession with Intent Marijuana, one count of Possession with Intent Cocaine, and one count of Possession with Intent Methamphetamine.

Murphy was then turned over to Gautier Police and booked on four charges of aggravated assault. He’s being held at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center, pending his initial court appearance. Gardner was being held at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center in lieu of her $350,000 bond.

The I-10 shooting in Gautier happened just before 2 a.m. September 9. Investigators said two vehicles were headed west on I-10 near the rest area in Jackson County when the people in one vehicle started shooting at the other vehicle. Both cars then crashed into each other and came to a stop near the Martin Bluff Road overpass.

Two victims were shot and taken by ambulance to area hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators were initially looking for three men who abandoned their vehicle and ran away from the crash scene. Gautier Police, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Southwest Metro Enforcement Team searched the area for the suspects, but they were not found.

Two injured, three wanted in I-10 shooting

Investigators believe the shooting is related to an altercation that occurred a short time earlier in Moss Point.

If you have any information that could help investigators, you’re asked to call the Criminal Investigations Division at 228-497-2486 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

33 people arrested 5 guns recovered 10 search warrants executed
Over 30 people arrested in MPD’s Operation Camp Cleanup
Authorities say a woman and two children were found dead Thursday at a home in Semmes.
Authorities investigating apparent triple deaths in Semmes; 2 children among the dead
Court documents reveal chilling, disturbing details into Semmes triple homicide
Court documents reveal chilling, disturbing details into Semmes triple deaths
Gabriel Felio
UPDATE: MPD locates missing 6-year-old
3 students arrested at Baker High School
3 students arrested at Baker High School

Latest News

Ask the Sheriff: Project Lifesaver, Yellow Dot Program
Ask the Sheriff: Project Lifesaver, Yellow Dot Program
The United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Task Force is actively searching for the...
Murder suspect on the run, sought by authorities
27th annual Cruisin’ the Coast underway in Mississippi
Spanish Fort High School to host substance education night event
Spanish Fort High School to host substance education night event
There are activities in cities and towns across the gulf coast from Moss Point to Gulfport.
Classic cars and live entertainment come to Mississippi for the 27th annual Cruisin’ the Coast