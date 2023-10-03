Advertise With Us
MCSO: Duo attempts to run manager over after robbing store

Haley Poston (left) and Jonathan Wright (right)
Haley Poston (left) and Jonathan Wright (right)
By Ariel Mallory
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
IRVINGTON, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people accused of robbing a Love’s Travel Stop and attempting to run over the manager.

According to MCSO, it happened early September at the Love’s on County Farm Road in Irvington.

Investigators say Haley Poston, 23, and Jonathan Wright, 28, stole several grocery items and a Bluetooth speaker.

The manager ran outside after them to stop them and say Wright tried to run the manager over, according to officials.

Investigators say the manager was hit by the car, but was not injured.

Officials say the two suspects returned on September 30 and were recognized by the store manager and he called authorities.

Poston and Wright were arrested and charged with first degree robbery, according to the jail log.

