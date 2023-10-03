OCSO: 1994 ‘Jane Doe’ Happy Face Killer victim identified

OKALOODA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says a woman believed to be a victim of the Happy Face Killer has been identified.

The sheriff’s office will participate in a joint news conference to give details at 10 a.m. today.

Keith Hunter Jesperson, known as the Happy Face Killer, confessed in 1995 to killing eight women across several states, including Florida.

In 1994, authorities discovered the skeletal remains of a woman along Interstate 10 near Holt in Okaloosa County. The woman, known until now only as Jane Doe, had been raped and strangled, according to authorities. Investigators believed she was among Jesperson’s victims.

Jesperson was known as the Happy Face Killer because he drew smiley faces on his letters to the media and authorities.

Also taking part in the news conference will be the District One medical examiner, the State Attorney’s Office, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Othram Inc.

