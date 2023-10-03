OCSO identifies Happy Face Killer victim almost 30 years after her death

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) -Investigators say Keith Jesperson was responsible for the deaths of eight women in six different states from 1990-1995. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says he got the name Happy Face Killer after he started sending the media letters about the murders and signing them with a happy face.

“The first murder he committed in Oregon, some random lady said she killed the female along with her abusive boyfriend which was not true, and he got upset by this so he started sending media letters describing it and he got no attention with that, so he sent it to authorities,” said Okaloosa County Sheriff Eric Aden.

Investigators say one of those women, now identified as Suzanne Kjellenberg, was killed in 1994. Sheriff Eric Aden says Jespersen originally admitted to killing a woman in the area in 1996. Last month investigators with OCSO, FDLE and the state attorney’s office went to the Oregon State Penitentiary to speak with Jespersen and learned the two met at a truck stop in Tampa while he was working as a long-haul trucker.

“The moment she sat down she looked at all the room in the truck and said can we go back to Miami and get the rest of my stuff. I said no I have to be in Cairo before midnight,” said Keith Jesperson.

This body camera video shows some of that interview. Jesperson says the two made it to a truck stop in Northwest Florida, but Kjellenberg started screaming when he sat by her.

“The more I told her to shut up the more she kept screaming and I didn’t need that because I wasn’t supposed to have people in my truck, so I just killed her. After murdering so many people it was just the easiest thing to do,” added Jesperson. “I took two plastic ties and put them around her neck.”

Investigators say Jesperson dumped her body in a tree line near I-10 in Holt where it was discovered by an inmate work crew, but couldn’t be identified until this year with help from Orthram Inc.

“We have a team of nearly a dozen forensic genetic genealogists on staff who work through publicly available databases to search to find relatives,” said David Nutting, Law Enforcement Liaison with Orthram Inc.

Investigators say it was surreal hearing about the murder firsthand but they felt relieved when things started coming together and they were able to notify the family.

“That weight of the investigation is very heavy, and the weight starts to lift when you provide those answers to create that closure,” said OCSO Senior Investigator Aaron Pitman.

“To give that family that closure before they pass away it means the world to me,” added OCSO Senior Investigator Kelly Henderson.

Jespersen is currently serving seven life sentences for the other murders and has now been charged for this murder as well. The state attorney’s office says they are working with authorities in Oregon to make sure he’s prosecuted in Florida.

