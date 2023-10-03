Advertise With Us
Plenty of sunshine today

By Michael White
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Everything basically stays the same for us today. The drought will worsen, but it will be a very nice day with tons of sunshine. The temps remain above average with highs reaching 90 degrees the next few days with mornings staying in the mid to upper 60s. As for rain chances, we need some but there will be none to look for except Friday which is ahead of the cold front. The problem is most of the moisture with the front will be gone and our rain coverage will only be around 20%. Highs should actually be around 80 degrees this weekend and for a lot of you it’s a 3 day weekend due to Columbus Day. Morning temps will actually fall to the mid 50s by daybreak Sunday.

