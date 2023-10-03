Recipe: Caramelized Onion & Mushroom Dip

Tanner, a.k.a. “Tan the Mushroom Man”, shares this delicious appetizer recipe and shares details on the first ever Gulf Coast Fungi Fest.

INGREDIENTS:

2 8oz blocks of cream cheese

¼ cup sour cream

2 tablespoons butter

1½ shredded mozzarella cheese

½ sweet onion

½ lb fresh mushrooms

2 tablespoons dried thyme

pinch of salt and pepper

STEPS:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees

Let cream cheese sit out and soften at room temp

While cream cheese is softening, caramelize onions and mushroom

Then mix cream cheese, caramelized onions and mushrooms, and all other ingredients directly in casserole pan *you can also sprinkle a little mozzarella cheese on top of your dip before baking*

Bake at 350 degrees for 25 minutes

Serve with chips and enjoy!

BUSINESS INFORMATION:

Tanner Hammond owns and runs Mushroom Man Tan with his wife Sarah Hammond in Daphne, AL. They specialize in growing gourmet and medicinal mushrooms, foraging them from the wild, processing them into medicine or food, and teaching all these things to anyone interested! You can find out more about them on their facebook or instagram page @mushroom man tan

SPECIAL EVENT INFORMATION:

Don’t miss the first ever Gulf Coast Fungi Festival! Experience an adventure like no other at Weeks Bay Plantation in Fairhope, Alabama.! This beautiful venue is full of wonders to explore from two main stages, a barn, and a 10-acre lake (yes you can swim or paddleboard) to a 20-acre blueberry patch, wetland, forests, and fields to find mushrooms. Join us from October 20th to 22, 2023, where you will get up close and personal with nature while partaking in activities such as mushroom cultivation and foraging, educational seminars, live music, and cooking demonstrations. All the details for the festival can be found at gulfcoastfungifest.com.

