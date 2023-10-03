Rep. Jerry Carl reacts to McCarthy ouster

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - U.S. Rep. Jerry Carl, R-Mobile reacted to the vote to oust Kevin McCarthy as House speaker.

“I voted against removing Speaker McCarthy because this is nothing more than a distraction from the real issues that matter to Americans. We need to focus on securing the border, cutting wasteful government spending, countering the Biden admin, and stopping the woke agenda.”

