Advertise With Us
Hire One

Rouses Stuffed Pork Tenderloin

By Allison Bradley
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Rouses stuffed pork tenderloin comes in several varieties: jalapeno cornbread, shrimp & andouille, and boudin. Pick one up today at your local Rouses store!

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Remove the plastic wrap from the tenderloin and place in a shallow oven safe dish. Roast for approximately 45 minutes until internal temperature reaches 165 degrees. Remove from oven and let the tenderloin stand for several minutes before slicing. Oven temperatures may vary, so adjust cooking time accordingly.

ABOUT ROUSES MARKETS:

rouses.com

LOCATIONS:

  • 7361 Theodore Dawes Rd., Theodore, AL 36582, (251) 653-7391
  • 1545 Gulf Shores Parkway, Gulf Shores, AL 36542, (251) 948-4715
  • 112 Saraland Loop, Saraland, AL 36571, (251) 675-8124
  • 4350 Old Shell Rd., Mobile, AL 36608, (251) 380-0020
  • 6729 Spanish Fort Rd., Spanish Fort, AL 36527, (251) 621-0552
  • 7765 Airport Boulevard #609, Mobile, AL 36608, 251-272-5026
  • 25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard, Orange Beach, AL 36561, 251-272-5034

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

33 people arrested 5 guns recovered 10 search warrants executed
Over 30 people arrested in MPD’s Operation Camp Cleanup
Authorities say a woman and two children were found dead Thursday at a home in Semmes.
Authorities investigating apparent triple deaths in Semmes; 2 children among the dead
Court documents reveal chilling, disturbing details into Semmes triple homicide
Court documents reveal chilling, disturbing details into Semmes triple deaths
Gabriel Felio
UPDATE: MPD locates missing 6-year-old
3 students arrested at Baker High School
3 students arrested at Baker High School

Latest News

Recipe Caramelized Onion and Mushroom dip
Recipe Caramelized Onion and Mushroom dip
Greene & Phillips: Why to not handle a car wreck claim yourself
Greene & Phillips: Why to not handle a car wreck claim yourself
The Edgar Allan Poe Experience in Mobile
The Edgar Allan Poe Experience in Mobile
Haunted Tours with Bienville Bites Food Tour
Haunted Tours with Bienville Bites Food Tour