South Bay Nightmare Haunted House now open in Mobile County

By Jennifer Lambers
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Get ready to get your scare on with one of Mobile County’s most popular haunted houses!

The South Bay Nightmare Haunted House is back this year, and they’ve already begun the scary good times. They are open on Saturday and Sunday nights, along with a few Thursdays and Sundays mixed up leading up to the end of the month. Plus, they will be open on October 30th and 31st!

Blackout nights are October 19th and 26th, and offer a totally different experience of haunt. Clash of the Crew is October 14 and is a classic car, Jeep’s, motorcycles show any can bring their car!

This is their only fundraiser for supporting the South Mobile County area. Money raised helps to support Coats for Kids, a holiday toy giveaway, and a Veterans Appreciation breakfast in July.

You can find more information and purchase tickets on their website.

Details:

7385 Highway 188

Coden, AL 36523

