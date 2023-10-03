Advertise With Us
Spanish Fort High School hosting substance education night

The event will address the issue of substance accessibility to minors
By Ahniaelyah Spraggs
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - Authorities fear more and more children are abusing drugs in Baldwin County and officials want to make sure parents are informed about the latest trends.

“One in 10 kids in the last month have vaped,” said Christina Morris.

She works with a statewide nonprofit organization known as The Bridge, Inc. It helps children that use drugs. Within the last year they’ve helped over 700 kids in Baldwin County. Representatives from the organization have also helped students in Orange Beach and Gulf Shores.

A common substance Morris says many in Baldwin County use is marijuana.

“I would say that is definitely the most widely used and I think the majority of that is because it’s available, it’s accessible and it’s pretty darn cheap,” said Morris.

The nonprofit wants to take things a step further, getting parents involved in the conversation. Tuesday night, Morris and a Spanish Fort Middle School Resource Officer will host a Substance Education night at Spanish Fort High School.

“We are going to highlight vaping just because it’s — it is trending up and we’re going to continue talking about that,” said Morris.

Various topics will be discussed including drug trends in Baldwin County, apps minors may be using to buy drugs, common storing and packaging materials, clothing that may reference drugs and more.

“We’re going to talk about some of what we refer to as border drugs — so they may not be things that are legal here in our state but maybe in our border states, they are,” Morris explains.

Morris says the event is not the only way they’re trying to reach children abusing drugs in the area. Pretty soon, the nonprofit will be launching a QR code that can be used by students and staff to refer people or themselves to receive services from The Bridge, Inc.

The event will be hosted from 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. at Spanish Fort High School’s library. It is free and open to parents within the school’s feeder pattern.

To contact The Bridge, Inc. call 256-546-6324. To reach Christina Morris directly, call 251-978-2415.

