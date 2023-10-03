Staying sunny and dry

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We started off sunny and pleasant this morning, and these conditions will only continue into this afternoon. We will stay sunny and dry, with mostly clear skies. Daytime highs will be slightly above-average, maxing out in the mid-to-upper 80s and the lower-90s. Humidity continues to stay low, contributing to the crisp feel. Overnight, we will cool down into the mid-to-upper 60s.

Heading into tomorrow, we will continue to stay sunny and dry. Daytime highs will continue in the mid-to-upper 80s and the lower-90s.

Looking ahead, temperatures will continue to be above average for the remainder of the work week. Rain chances creep back in to end the week, but the weekend forecast is where major changes come! We will dip down into the mid-to-upper 70s for both Saturday and Sunday, with sunny and dry conditions! Overnight lows Saturday night are even expected to drop into the mid-50s! Make some outdoor plans for this weekend, it will feel great!

Tracking the tropics, we just have Tropical Storm Phillippe, which is impacting the Lesser Antilles. It is expected to track north and stay a Tropical Storm into the weekend. After that, it is expected to weaken into a remnant low by Sunday. The rest of the Atlantic and Gulf are quiet.

Have a great week!

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.