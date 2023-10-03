Third relative surrenders in connection with alleged beating of man

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Another Pritchett relative turned herself in to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Friday in connection to the alleged beating of a man who authorities have said the family believed had something to do with the death of Vicki Pritchett.

Thirty-five-year-old Dava Pritchett of Mobile is charged with first-degree burglary. She was released after posting bond.

The deceased woman’s two daughters, 33-year-old Valandra Pritchett and 28-year-old Vacoeria Pritchett, were arrested last week and also charged with first-degree burglary.

Street justice narrative leads to arrest

Investigators said relatives of the Vicki Pritchett broke into the man’s trailer and beat him the night her body was found in a wooded area in Grand Bay after she had been missing for eight days. The victim suffered several injuries including broken ribs and cuts to his face, authorities said.

As for the Pritchetts, they were released on bond Friday and have a court date set for Oct. 16, jail records show.

