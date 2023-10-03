Advertise With Us
Hire One

Third relative surrenders in connection with alleged beating of man

Dava Pritchett
Dava Pritchett(Mobile County Sheriff's Office)
By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Another Pritchett relative turned herself in to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Friday in connection to the alleged beating of a man who authorities have said the family believed had something to do with the death of Vicki Pritchett.

Thirty-five-year-old Dava Pritchett of Mobile is charged with first-degree burglary. She was released after posting bond.

The deceased woman’s two daughters, 33-year-old Valandra Pritchett and 28-year-old Vacoeria Pritchett, were arrested last week and also charged with first-degree burglary.

Street justice narrative leads to arrest
Street justice narrative leads to arrest

Investigators said relatives of the Vicki Pritchett broke into the man’s trailer and beat him the night her body was found in a wooded area in Grand Bay after she had been missing for eight days. The victim suffered several injuries including broken ribs and cuts to his face, authorities said.

As for the Pritchetts, they were released on bond Friday and have a court date set for Oct. 16, jail records show.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

33 people arrested 5 guns recovered 10 search warrants executed
Over 30 people arrested in MPD’s Operation Camp Cleanup
Authorities say a woman and two children were found dead Thursday at a home in Semmes.
Authorities investigating apparent triple deaths in Semmes; 2 children among the dead
Court documents reveal chilling, disturbing details into Semmes triple homicide
Court documents reveal chilling, disturbing details into Semmes triple deaths
Gabriel Felio
UPDATE: MPD locates missing 6-year-old
3 students arrested at Baker High School
3 students arrested at Baker High School

Latest News

People count down to the end of tropical season
People count down to the end of tropical season
Charles Milton
UPDATE: Saraland police release name of victim of fatal Saturday night shooting
Saraland police release name of victim of fatal Saturday night shooting
Saraland police release name of victim of fatal Saturday night shooting
Neighbors react after 24-year-old man killed in officer-involved shooting in Mobile
Neighbors react after 24-year-old man killed in officer-involved shooting in Mobile
Frustrated members of Mobile Archdiocese calling for removal of some leaders
Frustrated members of Mobile Archdiocese calling for removal of some leaders