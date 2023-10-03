Unseasonably warm, but fall air is coming

(WALA) - The weather has been gorgeous this week, it’s just been unseasonably hot with highs hitting 90 each afternoon and we’ll get there again today, but clouds will start to increase. A major push of fall air finally arrives this weekend and the impact will be felt Friday night as the winds ramp up significantly and it’ll be windy all day Saturday with 30mph north winds expected. Highs will drop to the mid to upper 70s this weekend with mornings in the low 50s daybreak Sunday and Monday. Rain chances return tomorrow and Friday. Nothing drought busting, but at least there will be some rain around. Coverage will be in the 30-40% range.

