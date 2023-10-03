Advertise With Us
Hire One

UPDATE: Gulfport man arrested for manslaughter following wreck near Edgewater Mall

Joshua Ray Bullock, 42, of Gulfport is in custody and charged with manslaughter after an incident near Edgewater Mall left one person dead, police said.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Joshua Ray Bullock, 42, of Gulfport is in custody and charged with manslaughter after an incident near Edgewater Mall left one person dead, police said on Monday.

Joshua Ray Bullock, 42, of Gulfport is in custody and charged with manslaughter after an...
Joshua Ray Bullock, 42, of Gulfport is in custody and charged with manslaughter after an incident near Edgewater Mall left one person dead, police said on Monday.(Harrison County Sheriff's Department)

First responders were first dispatched to the parking lot of Starbucks, located in the 2600 block of Highway 90.

Police found that Bullock, the driver of a blue Volkswagen Jetta, was driving at a “high rate of speed” in the parking lot when he lost control and struck a parked vehicle. At the time of the crash, the victim was attempting to enter the parked vehicle.

The victim has since been identified as Donna Lee Wilson, 67, from Forest Park, Ga.

Other injuries are unknown at this time.
Other injuries are unknown at this time.(WLOX)

As a result of the incident, Bullock was charged with manslaughter and transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center, where he is being held in lieu of a $500,000 bond.

This story will be updated as we learn more information.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

33 people arrested 5 guns recovered 10 search warrants executed
Over 30 people arrested in MPD’s Operation Camp Cleanup
Authorities say a woman and two children were found dead Thursday at a home in Semmes.
Authorities investigating apparent triple deaths in Semmes; 2 children among the dead
Court documents reveal chilling, disturbing details into Semmes triple homicide
Court documents reveal chilling, disturbing details into Semmes triple deaths
Gabriel Felio
UPDATE: MPD locates missing 6-year-old
3 students arrested at Baker High School
3 students arrested at Baker High School

Latest News

Ask the Sheriff: Project Lifesaver, Yellow Dot Program
Ask the Sheriff: Project Lifesaver, Yellow Dot Program
The United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Task Force is actively searching for the...
Murder suspect on the run, sought by authorities
27th annual Cruisin’ the Coast underway in Mississippi
Spanish Fort High School to host substance education night event
Spanish Fort High School to host substance education night event
There are activities in cities and towns across the gulf coast from Moss Point to Gulfport.
Classic cars and live entertainment come to Mississippi for the 27th annual Cruisin’ the Coast