USS Alabama hosting Living History Crew Drill this weekend

By Jennifer Lambers
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - World War II comes to life every other month aboard the BB-60 with the Living History Crew.  These historical reenactors, dressed in WWII period Navy uniforms, demonstrate what life aboard ship was like during wartime.  They share stories from our original crewmen, conduct weapons briefings, and demonstrate drills while aboard ship. Be on the deck of the USS ALABAMA for “a call to battle stations” at 1 p.m. for a mock battle attack.

The Living History Crew is made up of volunteers who travel from across the Southeast.  Among the projects these volunteers have worked on are the restoration of the 20mm guns and the 40mm guns, the repair and installation of the life rafts aboard the ship, and the construction of the canvas gun covers and new cots.

The costs for this event range from $6 to $18. October 7th Special: Dress in 1940s/WWII attire and receive 50% off one adult admission ticket.

Details:

Saturday, October 7th

8 AM to 3 PM

USS Alabama

2703 Battleship Pkwy

Mobile, AL 36602

NOTE: *Due to mechanical issues, the planes will not be flying at this weekends event

