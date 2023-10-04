Advertise With Us
Archaeology Month and celebrations at the University of South Alabama

By Joe Emer
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - October is Archaeology Month, and the University of South Alabama is celebrating with several upcoming events.

On Friday, Oct. 6 from 10:30 - 1:30 at the Native Gardens (Archaeology Museum) Choctaw citizens Dr. Ian Thompson, Karen Downen, Vangie Robinson, David Batton, and Carole Ayers will hold a cooking demonstration using traditional Choctaw methods and ingredients - please join us for a tasting!

Also on Friday, Oct. 6, starting at 7:00pm they will demonstrate the traditional Choctaw art of open-pit firing using ceramic vessels made from local clays from Mobile Bay. The firing will also take place in the Native Garden outside the Archaeology Museum.

On Saturday, Oct. 7 from from 10am-3pm, the USA Archaeology Museum will host Alabama Archaeology Day. Free & Open to the Public, with activities for all ages including:

Hands-on archaeology laboratory activities, I-10 Mobile River Bridge Archaeology Project Open House, Flintknapping Demonstrations, Atlatl Throwing, Native American Game of Chunkey, Choctaw Arts, Living History, and more!

USA Archaeology Museum

6050 USA Drive South

Mobile, Alabama 36688

(251) 460-6106

https://www.southalabama.edu/org/archaeology/museum/

