Baldwin County teacher surprised with $100K grant

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - A Baldwin County teacher got a major surprise Tuesday, October 3, 2023 as he was presented a check for $100,000. Scott Larson at North Baldwin School for Technology was one of just five grand-prize winners from across the country, receiving a grant from the Harbor Freight Tools for Schools foundation.

A prize so big is a hard secret to keep but that’s just what school administrators did since they found out their colleague had been selected to receive the prize. Construction teacher, Scott Larson thought he was bringing his class to record a video on moving to their new school but with all the media attention, something began to seem a bit fishy as he was ushered center stage.

“Your construction program here at North Baldwin Center for Technology has just won. Ready? One hundred thousand dollars,” announced Harbor Freight Tools for Schools representative, Sarah Brown as the huge check was revealed to a cheering crowd.

North Baldwin Technical School's Scott Larson one of only five nationwide grand prize grant recipients (Hal Scheurich)

To say Larson was surprised is an understatement. Applying for various grants is something he does regularly to help support his growing construction class. He was one of 1,009 nationwide applicants for the Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence. Twenty-five teachers won $30,000 but only five won the big money. Larson said it will be a big help.

“If we need tools, we can purchase them, you know. If we need materials, we don’t have to scrounge around for money, you know,” Larson said with a smile. “I’m always writing grants to bring in extra money.”

The curriculum Larson teaches in his construction class ranges from welding to concrete, roofing and everything in between. His students’ interests range widely, and he strives to teach a broad spectrum of skill sets.

Programs like his can always use a helping hand and Larson said he’s already got his eyes on a couple things this will help with.

“A rigging trainer which is where…you know, a lot of times we have to lift heavy stuff up. The welding program, the HVAC program, carpentry, you know. So, it’d be a trainer to teach kids how to use shackles and ropes and slings to lift heavy equipment,” Larson explained.

Larson’s students were as surprised as he was. For many, he’s their favorite teacher and they can’t wait to see how this huge grant will help with the program.

“Out of all, he’s like one of the best teachers I’ve ever worked with,” said Seth Nations. “I’m a hands-on student learner so he does. He teaches me a lot about everything, including saws.”

“I think it’s pretty awesome,” added Brevin Lappe. “I don’t know what we’re going to buy with a hundred grand, but you know, we’ll figure it out.”

Harbor Freight Tools founder, Eric Smidt established the Harbor Freight Tools for Schools program to advance excellent skilled trades education in U.S. public high schools. This year alone, the foundation awarded $1.5 million-dollars in grants.

