‘Clown show needs to get serious about governing,’ Tuberville says

Alabama Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville
Alabama Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville(Senator Tommy Tuberville)
By Brendan Kirby
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Auburn) on Wednesday blasted dysfunction in Congress but said he believes his counterparts in the House of Representatives will soon resolve an internal Republican dispute that led to the ouster of Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Tuesday.

Speaking to Alabama reporters on his weekly conference call, Tuberville said he is happy that a temporary agreement avoided a partial government shutdown. But he added that it only “kicked the can down the road” for about a month and a half.

“This clown show up here needs to get serious about governing,” he said.

Tuberville said he believes the House will have a new speaker within a week after Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Pensacola) forced a no-confidence vote that removed McCarthy from the leadership role.

Asked who would make a good speaker, Tuberville offered two suggestions – Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La,), who was majority leader under McCarthy, and hardline conservative Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio).

The former Auburn University football coach offered an analogy to the gridiron.

“It’s a mess,” he said. “You know, we got to be united. And I agree with what President Trump said about Republicans. We need to unite more and more every day. It’s hard to lose your coach midway through the season and have anything really worthwhile working for you. Democrats, they’re united. And that’s a huge advantage.”

Tuberville said one of the challenges is that Congress is not in session enough to accomplish much.

“We need to get spending under control,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

