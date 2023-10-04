Court documents show man killed by MPD suffered from severe mental illness

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 News is uncovering new details about the man killed by Mobile Police this week.

On Monday morning, police say a 911 call came in that a man was sleeping on the roof of a vacant house on Glenwood Street.

24-year-old Christopher Jones, was shot multiple times by two MPD officers, according to investigators.

Police say Jones pointed a shotgun at them, and they opened fire.

Court documents show Jones’ mother was trying to put him in a mental health facility.

According to probate court documents, just three days before the deadly encounter, his mother filed a petition for her son to have a mental evaluation.

She says he was acting aggressive towards family members and was stealing from her.

The documents say Jones had been suffering from mental illness for months.

According to court records, just three days before the shooting, Jones’s mother wanted to have him committed to the Alabama Department of Mental Health saying her son suffers from schizophrenia and was not taking his medication.

His mother also said Jones was acting strangely such as jumping on her car, he was up and down all through the night, and laughing to himself.

Last month, his mother says he was acting aggressively towards her and his sister, and being verbally abusive towards his niece.

Court documents say, “On September 25 or 26, Jones broke in the house and stole a gun with bullets and he stole his mothers medication.”

It goes on to say, “The mother asked for the gun but Jones denied having it. She later learned he tried selling it to a cousin. She says he still had the gun.”

Court documents show Jones’ last mental health treatment was in September of 2022.

The officers accused of shooting Jones have been placed on administrative leave which is standard.

We reached out to MPD Tuesday to ask if they would provide a picture of the gun Jones was allegedly holding.

We were told no because it was part of the active investigation.

