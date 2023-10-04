Cruise Terminal preps underway for Carnival Spirit & passengers

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After a year-long hiatus -- Carnival’s Spirit -- is set to arrive in three days -- ushering in a new era of cruising for the Port City.

“Carnival has blessed us with a ship and itinerary -- you won’t see in Tampa or New Orleans -- so this is a very exciting time for Mobile that we can showcase what we have to offer,” said Joe Snowden, City of Mobile Executive Director of Administrative Services.

Snowden gave us a behind the scenes tour of last minute preps inside the Alabama Cruise Terminal. For the past year it’s been rented out as an event venue -- it’s now being converted back into a high-security facility for travel. Come Friday more than a thousand passengers will make their way through to board the ship. A deep clean, fresh paint, and a new mural depicting the best of Mobile are just some of what they can expect.

Another component to all of this -- the security terminals. Snowden says they were installed and tested earlier this week. The facility passing also underwent and passed security and safety inspection by the U.S. Coast Guard Tuesday morning.

While the return of cruising benefits Port City businesses like hotels, retail, and restaurants -- the City of Mobile looks to make several million dollars from parking and other gains. But it’s the ongoing investment by the City -- specifically $2.1-million to update and install a newer bigger gangway to attract larger ships -- and not just Carnival.

“We are planning for the future -- so this gangway can facilitate other ships that Carnival may want to bring here -- larger ships. So this is anticipation to having better ships come here to Mobile,” explained Snowden.

The new gangway is currently being fabricated in Spain and will be installed over the summer -- when the ship is in Alaska for six months. During its six months in Mobile - the ship will run 6, 9, and 12-day itineraries to the Bahamas, Belize, Mexico, and Honduras.

For the first time ever -- Carnival and Mobile have a 5-year contract with the option of two one-year extensions -- that’s a 7-year commitment.

“This is the biggest commitment that we’ve had from Carnival. And the reason why it is important is because we are investing millions of dollars in this terminal -- and why do it -- unless you have a commitment from your partner,” said Snowden. “It all comes down to the numbers -- and I think we can show them we are a valuable market. This is a unique experiment and I think we are going to prove to them they made the right choice by coming to Mobile.”

Bookings have been strong -- not just according to travel agents -- but Snowden said he tried to book a cruise for this year -- but the earliest he could get one was for March. Carnival’s Spirit will operate in Mobile from October to May of each year.

