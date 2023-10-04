MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Looking to improve your foot health with some fashionable footwear? We were joined by The Good Feet Store to talk about some of their options for you!

Below is a list of questions and answers sent to us by The Good Feet Store:

What does The Good Feet Store offer?

• The Good Feet Store helps people live the lives they love – without their feet getting in the way. We do that by providing high-quality arch supports that are placed in your footwear to provide better pain relief, balance, and comfort.

Who can benefit from Good Feet Arch Supports? Do you have to be athletic? Or do you have to be in pain?

• Candidly, anyone can benefit from better support and alignment, whether for balance, pain relief, performance enhancement, or injury prevention.

• We see such a wide range of people in our stores, from people who work a lot on their feet like nurses and teachers to people who want to perform at their best like marathoners to people who simply want to enjoy a more active life, whether that means playing 18 holes or walking around Disney with their kids all day. We even offer Good Feet Arch Supports for children starting at age 6.

There are many brands that provide inserts or orthotics. What makes The Good Feet Store different?

• What makes The Good Feet Store different is the free personalized fitting, the opportunity to “try before you buy,” and the overall effectiveness of our 3-Step System solution.

o First, all Good Feet Arch Supports are personally fit to your four arches, lifestyle, profession, and footwear. We have over 400 different arch support sizes and varieties to ensure a precision fit. This free fitting happens in one of our Good Feet Store locations with a well-trained Good Feet Arch Support Specialist.

o Second, you get to “try before you buy” with a free, no-obligation test walk around the store. There’s no risk is coming into the store to see how they work and feel for you.

o Third, we offer a holistic solution called the 3-Step System. This consists of three pairs of arch supports that work together to strengthen your arches and foot position; to maintain that improved position; and to relax your feet after a long day or workout. Our solution is highly effective compared to other options – we know this, because many of our customers come to us when other solutions have not worked.

Why are our feet – and foot health overall – so important?

• We all deserve to lead active, full lives – whether that means walking your dog each day, or playing with your kids, or running a 5K.

• But that activity begins and ends with our feet – our feet are marvels of engineering (26 bones, 33 joints, 100+ muscles and ligaments) and they are the foundation of our bodies and physical activity.

How does the positioning of our feet affect our knees, hip, and back?

• Our feet are the pillars of our body; good alignment can help with better alignment of our kinetic chain from our feet through our knees, hips, and back • By aligning your feet, Good Feet Arch Supports provide stability and balance, distribute pressure evenly across the foot, and realign your body

• Many people who visit us at The Good Feet Store are surprised to learn that better support for their feet can alleviate – or even eliminate – discomfort or pain in their knees, hip, or back

Did you mention that there are actually four arches under our feet?

• Yes; it’s a common misconception that we only have one arch in our foot

o Inner Longitudinal Arch: runs from the ball of your foot to the heel, and varies in length and height for each person

o Outer Longitudinal Arch: absorbs the “roll” of your foot as you walk

o Transverse Arch: hidden inside the foot, above your heel

o Metatarsal Arch: spread across the ball of the foot.

• Good Feet Arch Supports are designed to support all four arches under your foot

What about conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, can Good Feet Arch Supports help with that?

• Plantar Fasciitis is inflammation of the fascia along the bottom of the foot and can cause terrible pain in your heel

• Good Feet Arch Supports (especially the Strengtheners) can help alleviate the pain associated with this condition

What happens during a free fitting and test walk?

• At your free fitting and test walk, we will begin by properly measuring your feet, performing a balance test, and taking into account your lifestyle and arch size. We focus on understanding your shoe preferences, activities, and work environment.

• Then you can take all the time you need to walk around the store and see for yourself what feels best and fits most comfortably in your shoes – if you decide to buy, you’ll be able to begin using your supports that very day.

Besides premium arch supports, what other types of products does The Good Feet Store offer?

• We have a wide variety of complementary products to help our customers get the greatest benefit from their Good Feet Arch Supports

• These complementary products include OS1st compression and performance socks and a wide range of high-quality footwear, such as Brooks running shoes

How many Good Feet Stores are there in the U.S. and abroad? Are there plans to open more soon?

There are more than 200+ Good Feet store location in the U.S. and overseas. We plan to continue to grow by at least 30 additional stores each year.

For locations and more information on The Good Feet Store visit: goodfeet.com

