Inmate escapes from Loxley facility

An Alabama Department of Corrections inmate serving time on a theft of property conviction escaped from a facility in Loxley Wednesday morning.
By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOXLEY, Ala. (WALA) - An Alabama Department of Corrections inmate serving time on a theft of property conviction escaped from a facility in Loxley Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

Garrett Jeremy Marks, 46, escaped from the Loxley Community Based Facility at approximately 5:50 a.m., according to the ADOC.

Marks is a black male who is 6-foot-1 and weighs 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes believed to be wearing blue jeans and grey sweater clothing.

Marks was sentenced on the theft conviction out of Clarke County in 1997.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of this escapee, you are asked to notify local law enforcement, the facility from which the inmate escaped or call the Alabama Department of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825.

