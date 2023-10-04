Advertise With Us
Hire One

Man charged after allegedly attacking landlord with machete

Police said a man attacked his landlord with a machete after an argument. (Credit: WJAR via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) - A Rhode Island woman is recovering from a machete attack after authorities said a dispute between the woman and a tenant escalated, and the renter slashed her in the face with the weapon.

Charles Manuel, 70, stood before a Providence District Court judge Tuesday.

His landlord, Idalia Montalvo, said Manuel cut her on the face with a machete.

“And I have 15 stitches in my face,” she said.

Montalvo said Manuel has been renting the third floor of the building she owns for 13 years.

She said they got into an argument over rent when he demanded she leave, but she stood her ground.

“And then he went inside the room, he had a machete, and he slapped me in my face with the machete,” she said.

Montalvo said the suspect has always had a “big mouth” and is a veteran, but had never been violent towards her before.

“And I know that he wasn’t right. I knew that his eyes wasn’t right. He was in another world. I treat that guy like he was part of my family,” she said.

According to the court, Manuel stayed on the scene and was cooperative. His bail was set at $10,000, he has a no-contact order and he must go to pretrial services to have his mental health monitored.

“I’m going to have a big scar on my face. I don’t want him near here,” Montalvo said.

Manuel is expected back in court on Jan. 17.

Copyright 2023 WJAR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

33 people arrested 5 guns recovered 10 search warrants executed
Over 30 people arrested in MPD’s Operation Camp Cleanup
Semmes man grasps for explanation after death of children in reported murder-suicide
‘I’m dead inside, and I’ve cried all weekend’
Authorities say a woman and two children were found dead Thursday at a home in Semmes.
Authorities investigating apparent triple deaths in Semmes; 2 children among the dead
Brian Christopher Williams III, left, and Kalaijha Lewis, right, pleaded guilty on Tuesday,...
Former Mobile postal worker admits to stealing millions of dollars in checks from mail
Court documents reveal chilling, disturbing details into Semmes triple homicide
Court documents reveal chilling, disturbing details into Semmes triple deaths

Latest News

Winner of the 2023 Nobel Prize in Chemistry Massachusetts Institute of Technology scientist...
Trio wins Nobel Prize in chemistry for work on quantum dots, used in electronics and medical imaging
Plane crashes through house in Newberg, Oregon.
2 dead, 1 injured after plane crashes through Oregon home
An Alabama Department of Corrections inmate serving time on a theft of property conviction...
Inmate escapes from Loxley facility
Garrett Jeremy Marks
Inmate escapes from Loxley facility
The freshwater creature, commonly known as the peach blossom jellyfish, is sometimes only the...
Mysterious jellyfish has experts puzzled