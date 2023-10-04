MCSO searching for missing Grand Bay juvenile

GRAND BAY, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a juvenile missing since Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023.

Walter Elijah Anderson was last seen leaving his home on Ballard Road in Grand Bay. He was last seen wearing an unknown color T-shirt, shorts, and blue and white Nike shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office at 251-574-8633.

