MCSO searching for missing Grand Bay juvenile
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GRAND BAY, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a juvenile missing since Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023.
Walter Elijah Anderson was last seen leaving his home on Ballard Road in Grand Bay. He was last seen wearing an unknown color T-shirt, shorts, and blue and white Nike shoes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office at 251-574-8633.
Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.