Mobile man arrested on sex abuse and child porn charges

By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man was arrested by the MCSO’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit for allegedly possessing child pornography and sex abuse of a child.

Jail records show Michael Myers, 33, is facing five counts of possessing child pornography, one count of producing pornography with minors and one count of sex abuse of a child less than 12.

Myers has a bond hearing set for Friday, Oct 6, according to court records.

Ongoing drought having impact on Baldwin County fall harvest
‘Clown show needs to get serious about governing,’ Tuberville says
Mobile man arrested on sex abuse and child porn charges
Ocean Springs driver charged with DUI after allegedly hitting 2 pedestrians in Mobile
