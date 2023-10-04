Mobile man arrested on sex abuse and child porn charges

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man was arrested by the MCSO’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit for allegedly possessing child pornography and sex abuse of a child.

Jail records show Michael Myers, 33, is facing five counts of possessing child pornography, one count of producing pornography with minors and one count of sex abuse of a child less than 12.

Myers has a bond hearing set for Friday, Oct 6, according to court records.

