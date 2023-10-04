Musical drama on the history of Mobile set for next year

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A musical drama about the history of Mobile is in the works and set to premiere next year.

The musical details the plight of African Americans in the Port City from 1902 up to the pandemic in 2020.

Japonica Brown is the writer of the of the musical production and she came by to discuss the story and it’s importance.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.