No more junk email

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Google -- looking to make your inbox less spammy. Since its inception in 2004, Google has amassed more than a billion users. It’s the most popular email provider.

And it’s making some big changes to prevent spam from seeping into all those inboxes.

At least that’s the plan.

Google is adding new requirements for bulk senders; defined as those who send more than 5,000 messages to Gmail addresses in a day. They’ll have to authenticate their addresses, stay below a clear spam rate threshold of 0.3% of messages sent, offer a one-click unsubscribe button in their emails, and process the unsubscribe request within two days.

The move is more than just a score for less not more emails to sort through. It’s a win for safety too. While spam emails can be annoying - they can also include cyber-scams that cost you time and money.

Machine learning techniques have been used to try and fight spam for years, with spammers discovering new ways to get past filters.

How to Get Fewer Spam Emails

Use an email filter. Check your email account to see if it has a tool to filter out potential spam or to funnel spam into a junk email folder. Many popular email providers (like Gmail, Hotmail or Yahoo) have strong spam filters on by default. But there are some things you can do to make them work even better. For example, if you see any spam that makes it through to your Inbox, be sure to mark is as Spam or Junk. You can usually also block specific email addresses or email domains (the part of the address after the @). Remember that the filter isn’t perfect, so you’ll also want to occasionally check your Spam or Junk folders to make sure any legit, non-spam email didn’t end up in there.

Limit your exposure. You might decide to use two email addresses — one for personal messages and one for shopping, newsletters, coupons, and other services. If you want to be able to see all your emails in one place, you can usually set up email forwarding to your primary email account. You can set it up to come into a separate folder or your main Inbox. That way, if the second email address starts getting spam, you can shut off the forwarding without affecting your permanent address.

Also, try not to display your email address in public — including on social media sites or in online membership directories. Spammers scan websites to harvest email addresses.

Consider who you share your email address with. When a website asks for your email address, pause and consider whether you want to share this information. Different websites handle your privacy differently. Some will share or sell your information, while others will only use it for limited reasons. You can also check the privacy policy to see how the company may share your contact information, but it might be hard to tell exactly how it’s shared.

Unsubscribe from unwanted emails. Many popular email providers have features that help you unsubscribe from email lists. They may show up as a banner or as a button when you open the email. To find out what options your email provider has, search “[your email provider name] + how to unsubscribe from unwanted emails” on your favorite search engine. This lets you avoid clicking on unknown links, which can lead to a phishing attack

Report Spam

If you get an unwanted email, there are two ways to report it.

Forward unwanted or deceptive messages to:

your email provider (like Gmail, Hotmail, or Yahoo). Most email services include buttons to mark messages as junk mail or report spam.

the sender’s email provider, if you can tell who it is. Most web mail providers and ISPs want to cut off spammers who abuse their systems. Again, make sure to include the entire spam email and say that you’re complaining about spam.

You can also report it to the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.

