Ocean Springs driver charged with DUI after allegedly hitting 2 pedestrians in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mississippi man faces several charges including driving under the influence after he allegedly hit two pedestrians Tuesday on Old Shell Road in Mobile.

Officers responded to the scene near Ryan Avenue around 2:08 p.m. Tuesday. According to authorities, 36-year-old Joshua Robison of Ocean Springs, Miss., had been driving westbound on Old Shell Road when his vehicle left the roadway and struck two people who were on the side of the road changing a tire.

Both pedestrians were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

Police said Robison appeared to be under the influence and he was taken into custody. He is charged with possession of a controlled substance and felony DUI, jail records show.

