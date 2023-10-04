Advertise With Us
October SNAP changes will increase benefits, require more work for eligibility

By Claudia Peppenhorst
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The start of October came with some increased benefits for those on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP. It also brought about changes in work requirements.

On October 1, the annual cost of living adjustments kicked in for those who are SNAP-eligible. Benefits increased by around 3%, which comes to a little more than $10 every month per person in the household.

Alongside the boost in benefits also brought about changes to work requirements. Able-bodied adults without dependents between the ages of 18 to 52 must prove that they are working a minimum of 80 hours a month or enrolled in a training program to be eligible for their benefits. The age requirement increased from 50 to 52, and next year, it will increase again to 54.

However, Alabama DHR Food Assistance Director Brandon Hardin says there are a few people who are exempt from that new work requirement.

“The work requirements were part of the Fiscal Responsibility Act that passed a couple of months back where it changes the age from age 50 all the way up to age 52 currently,” Hardin said. “It also added three new additional exemptions which were foster care youth that age out of the system, veterans and homeless individuals.”

There were also some changes this month to income eligibility. Previously, a family of four would be cut off from SNAP benefits if they made just over $3,000. Now, a household of four can bring in $3,250 a month and still qualify.

Hardin said the increase in benefits and income eligibility is an attempt to keep up with inflation.

“The changes came about with the Fiscal Responsibility Act, which was a compromise between Congress and making sure that the debt ceiling was lifted a couple of months back,” Hardin said. “This compromise had several provisions in it that affected SNAP.”

Hardin added that if you have any questions regarding SNAP benefits or eligibility, you can visit your local county DHR office.

