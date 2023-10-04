Ongoing drought having impact on Baldwin County fall harvest

LOXLEY, Ala. (WALA) - Clouds of dust are sweeping across parts of Baldwin County as area farmers hit the fields to harvest their crops. For many, it’s the driest season they can remember, and the lack of rain has put a strain on some of the crops.

A heavy curtain of dust blew across Rigsby Road in central Baldwin County Wednesday morning, October 4, 2023 as multiple combines worked in unison to harvest a field of peanuts. It’s a scene playing out across the county right now. In a typical year, the harvest would have already been well underway, and the nuts sent to the buyers.

Baldwin County peanut harvest behind and low due to drought (Hal Scheurich)

“The ground is so dry. We should already be halfway through with our harvest and we’re just now getting started,” said Joel Sirmon of Sirmon Farms. “The dryer weather’s slowing the maturity of the peanut down, so we have to wait until a certain point to dig them.”

Sirmon partners with neighboring farmers, Preston Ryals and Jim Lovell in the venture and they have a lot to do. The lack of rain this growing season has been a real setback. Sirmon said the outlook for this year’s crop went from good to bad quickly.

“A month and a half ago I thought that we had one of our best crops ever but then it turned dry and now we’re having to fight the hard ground as well as low yields and our grade is not like it should be,” explained Sirmon.

It’s not only peanuts that are suffering. Sweet potatoes yields are down, and Sirmon said the lack of water has insect pests attacking the potatoes to get moisture. Cotton has been hit or moss and cattle farmers are really feeling the pinch. Jim Lovell of Lovell farms in Loxley said it’s concerning.

“My permanent pastures are all…they’re, they’re dry. I mean, there’s just nothing there, you know and I’m feeding hay that I shouldn’t even be feeding this time of year,” Lovell said. “I’m feeding five, six bales of hay a day and that’s working on my winter hay that I should be feeding when it gets to be cold weather.”

There are still a lot of unknowns ahead, but these farmers estimate this year’s peanut yield to be down about 30 percent. They said it could affect the price of peanut oil, peanut butter and candy bars that use peanuts.

Motorists should be aware that there’s a lot of big farm equipment on the roads right now, moving from place to place to get the harvest in. Be patient and be careful driving.

