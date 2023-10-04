Patiently waiting on the fall to arrive

(WALA) - After another hot day we will have a mild, and pleasant evening.

Thursday morning will start pleasant with temperatures in the mid-60s. We will warm up quickly with highs in the upper 80s in the afternoon under partly cloudy skies.

Friday will be hot again, but a cold front will be coming through late in the day that will lead to big changes for the weekend. A few showers are possible with that front on Friday, but rain chances won’t be very high.

The big news will be a true blast of fall air coming in behind that front for next weekend and beyond. We’re talking morning lows in the 50s and highs in the mid- to upper 70s. The really good news is that it looks like those temps will hold and we won’t be bouncing back to 90 after that.

Tropics: Phillipe is pulling away from the Caribbean and curving back out to sea in the Atlantic.

The Gulf continues to be quiet.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.