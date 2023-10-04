Prichard citizens group seeks to join water board suit, supporters receiver

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Prichard citizens group Tuesday asked a judge to be allowed to participate in a lawsuit that Synovus Bank filed against the water and sewer utility.

Synovus Bank, which services the $55.8 million that the Prichard Water Works & Sewer Board borrowed in 2019, has asked Mobile County Circuit Judge Michael Youngpeter to declare the utility in default and appoint a receiver to oversee the board’s finances.

The United Concerned Citizens of Prichard wants a seat at the table in that dispute. The group supports the bank’s call for a receiver.

“We are asking for a receiver, and we want the board powerless,” said John Johnson Jr., a former board member who often tangled with Chairman Russell Heidelburg. “We want the board basically removed.”

Lawyers for the organization cited Alabama law on appointing receivers. Under that statute, judges can designate “interested parties.” The law does not define that term, and attorneys urged the judge to interpret it broadly.

A court filing by the organization notes that the water board performs a government entity.

“It therefore has obligations to both its creditors and to the public who rely on it to provide Prichard residents with safe and affordable drinking water,” the court filing states.

The court filing continues that the organization “is well-positioned to represent the interests of the public at the receivership hearing” because it is a “community-based organization that advocates for environmental justice and safe and affordable water in Prichard, Alabama.”

Youngpeter set a hearing for Friday to consider the question. He will consider the request by Synovus Bank for a receiver on Tuesday.

