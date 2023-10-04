Advertise With Us
Hire One

Prichard citizens group seeks to join water board suit, supporters receiver

The Water Board office in Prichard
The Water Board office in Prichard(WALA)
By Brendan Kirby
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Prichard citizens group Tuesday asked a judge to be allowed to participate in a lawsuit that Synovus Bank filed against the water and sewer utility.

Synovus Bank, which services the $55.8 million that the Prichard Water Works & Sewer Board borrowed in 2019, has asked Mobile County Circuit Judge Michael Youngpeter to declare the utility in default and appoint a receiver to oversee the board’s finances.

The United Concerned Citizens of Prichard wants a seat at the table in that dispute. The group supports the bank’s call for a receiver.

“We are asking for a receiver, and we want the board powerless,” said John Johnson Jr., a former board member who often tangled with Chairman Russell Heidelburg. “We want the board basically removed.”

Lawyers for the organization cited Alabama law on appointing receivers. Under that statute, judges can designate “interested parties.” The law does not define that term, and attorneys urged the judge to interpret it broadly.

A court filing by the organization notes that the water board performs a government entity.

“It therefore has obligations to both its creditors and to the public who rely on it to provide Prichard residents with safe and affordable drinking water,” the court filing states.

The court filing continues that the organization “is well-positioned to represent the interests of the public at the receivership hearing” because it is a “community-based organization that advocates for environmental justice and safe and affordable water in Prichard, Alabama.”

Youngpeter set a hearing for Friday to consider the question. He will consider the request by Synovus Bank for a receiver on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

33 people arrested 5 guns recovered 10 search warrants executed
Over 30 people arrested in MPD’s Operation Camp Cleanup
Authorities say a woman and two children were found dead Thursday at a home in Semmes.
Authorities investigating apparent triple deaths in Semmes; 2 children among the dead
Semmes man grasps for explanation after death of children in reported murder-suicide
‘I’m dead inside, and I’ve cried all weekend’
Court documents reveal chilling, disturbing details into Semmes triple homicide
Court documents reveal chilling, disturbing details into Semmes triple deaths
Gabriel Felio
UPDATE: MPD locates missing 6-year-old

Latest News

Cruise Terminal preps underway for Carnival Spirit & passengers
Cruise Terminal preps underway for Carnival Spirit & passengers
Google to introduce disappearing Gmail messages
No more junk email
Man shot by police suffered from mental illness
Man shot by police suffered from mental illness
Court documents show man killed my MPD suffered from severe mental illness
Court documents show man killed my MPD suffered from severe mental illness