Reaction from Pensacola following Congressman Matt Gaetz’s initiative to remove Speaker of the House

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - Florida congressman Matt Gaetz led the initiative to vote to remove House Speaker Kevin McCarthy Tuesday, and now FOX10 News is getting reaction from voters in his district.

Gaetz represents Florida’s first congressional district, which includes Escambia, Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties.

Some people disagreed with the decision.

“Matt Gaetz is for the Republicans,” said Jesse Gradel. “He’s not-- to me, for Americans. He’s Republicans first, Americans second.”

While others, agreed.

“I think he’s a man of his word,” said Joel Bonanno. “He had threatened the motion to vacate, and he ended up following through.”

All are wondering what’s going to happen with this empty seat now.

“I would disagree with it certainly,” said Nitin Advani. “I think that the Republican majority in the House of Representatives should have been there. Let’s see what happens next. He got voted out. Let’s see what happens next.”

This is the first time ever in American history the Speaker of the House has been voted out.

