Advertise With Us
Hire One

Recipe: Chicken & Dumplings

By Allison Bradley
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Recipe courtesy Lucy Greer, Greer’s Markets

INGREDIENTS:

  • 6 chicken thighs
  • 2 carrots, chunked
  • 2 celery ribs, chunked
  • 1/2 onion, chunked
  • 3 chicken bouillon cubes
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 12 cups water
  • 2, 10.5 oz cans cream of mushroom soup
  • 12 oz frozen dumplings, torn into thirds

STEPS:

Place chicken thighs, carrots, celery, onion, bouillon cubes, kosher salt, black pepper, and water in a large pot. Stir. Bring to a gentle boil then reduce to simmer for 30-40 minutes until chicken is cooked through.

Remove chicken and vegetables from the pot. Discard vegetables. After chicken cools, remove the meat from the bones. Discard the chicken skin and bones. Reserve pulled chicken.

Whisk in cream of mushroom soup to the chicken broth. Add dumplings one at a time and stir. Simmer for 30-35 minutes, stirring often until dumplings are cooked through. Stir in pulled chicken. If you prefer the broth to be thinner, stir in water until it reaches your desired consistency. Serve hot.

ABOUT GREER’S:

  • Greer’s Markets and Catering (multiple locations)
  • www.greers.com
  • Catering inquiries: 251.380.7781
  • Email: catering@greers.com
  • *Greer’s now offers online ordering with free store pickup at several of its markets!
  • *Greer’s also offers grocery delivery online through Instacart!

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

33 people arrested 5 guns recovered 10 search warrants executed
Over 30 people arrested in MPD’s Operation Camp Cleanup
Brian Christopher Williams III, left, and Kalaijha Lewis, right, pleaded guilty on Tuesday,...
Former Mobile postal worker admits to stealing millions of dollars in checks from mail
Semmes man grasps for explanation after death of children in reported murder-suicide
‘I’m dead inside, and I’ve cried all weekend’
Authorities say a woman and two children were found dead Thursday at a home in Semmes.
Authorities investigating apparent triple deaths in Semmes; 2 children among the dead
Court documents reveal chilling, disturbing details into Semmes triple homicide
Court documents reveal chilling, disturbing details into Semmes triple deaths

Latest News

Recipe: Chicken & Dumplings
Recipe: Chicken & Dumplings
Archaeology Month and celebrations at the University of South Alabama
Archaeology Month and celebrations at the University of South Alabama
Mobilian awarded AARP's Purpose Prize
Mobilian awarded AARP’s Purpose Prize
The Good Feet Store
The Good Feet Store