Recipe: Chicken & Dumplings

Recipe courtesy Lucy Greer, Greer’s Markets

INGREDIENTS:

6 chicken thighs

2 carrots, chunked

2 celery ribs, chunked

1/2 onion, chunked

3 chicken bouillon cubes

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

12 cups water

2, 10.5 oz cans cream of mushroom soup

12 oz frozen dumplings, torn into thirds

STEPS:

Place chicken thighs, carrots, celery, onion, bouillon cubes, kosher salt, black pepper, and water in a large pot. Stir. Bring to a gentle boil then reduce to simmer for 30-40 minutes until chicken is cooked through.

Remove chicken and vegetables from the pot. Discard vegetables. After chicken cools, remove the meat from the bones. Discard the chicken skin and bones. Reserve pulled chicken.

Whisk in cream of mushroom soup to the chicken broth. Add dumplings one at a time and stir. Simmer for 30-35 minutes, stirring often until dumplings are cooked through. Stir in pulled chicken. If you prefer the broth to be thinner, stir in water until it reaches your desired consistency. Serve hot.

