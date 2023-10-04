Reputed member of ‘Felony Lane Gang’ pleads guilty in Mobile to stealing tens of thousands

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Florida man on Wednesday pleaded guilty to a fraud conspiracy that cost banks tens of thousands of dollars.

Terrill Quinte Alexander, 46, of Opa Locka, Fla., pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and aggravated identity theft. The conspiracy charge carries a maximum 30-year prison term, although prosecutors have agreed to recommend leniency. He also faces a mandatory-minimum two-year prison term on top of the conspiracy sentence.

Law enforcement investigators accused Alexander and six others of belonging to a Florida-based criminal network dubbed the “Felony Lane Gang.” Investigators in a criminal complaint alleged that the group defrauded financial institutions across the United States.

Alexander admitted that he and others targeted banks since 2017 with a similar modus operandi: They would steal people’s identities, produce counterfeit checks and then steal from banks. He agreed to be held accountable for financial losses between $150,000 and $250,000.

One of the targeted financial institutions, Community Bank, is in Mobile. Federal prosecutors allege that co-defendant Francisco Emile Gabriel Barranco used a fake Mississippi driver’s license with his picture and the information of another man and then walked into that branch in February with a fraudulent check for $4,800. He then withdrew $1,500 from the man’s savings account and got into a car rented by Alexander, according to court documents.

Barranco is set to appear for an arraignment hearing next week on a new indictment issued at the end of last month.

Mobile police issued a Be-on-the-Lookout for Alexander’s vehicle, and police in Kentucky pulled it over for speeding a day after the fraudulent bank transaction in Mobile. According to Alexander’s written plea agreement, he was driving and Barranco was a passenger.

The plea document indicates that a state trooper smelled marijuana and, after searching the vehicle, found multiple fake identification documents, corresponding fake credit cards, forged and blank checks, cash and synthetic drugs.

Law enforcement authorities in Ohio, meanwhile, charged an alleged associate of Alexander with trying to make a fraudulent bank deposit there in April. Allen Russell Brookins also is named in the indictment handed up by a federal grand jury in Mobile.

After bailing out of jail, Alexander continued running bank fraud schemes in Alabama and Mississippi, according to his plea agreement.

